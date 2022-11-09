Pakistan are through to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup final after they beat New Zealand by seven wickets with five balls remaining in front of a vocal Pakistani crowd.

New Zealand had won the toss and posted 152 for 4 thanks largely to a fourth-wicket partnership of 68 between skipper Kane Williamson, who struck 46 and Daryl Mitchell, who made an unbeaten 53.

Some tight Pakistan bowling made sure the New Zealanders were unable to cut loose in the closing stages.

Shaheen Afridi finished with 2 for 24 from his four overs.

Pakistan began the run chase in aggressive fashion.

Openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam brought up the 50 within the first six overs.

Azam reached his own half century in 37 balls, in an innings that included seven boundaries.

He eventually departed for 53 caught by Mitchell off the bowling of Trent Boult to end an opening stand of 105.

Rizwan also scored a half century before Boult had him caught by Glenn Phillips but was later named man of the match.

Mohammad Haris hit 30 to take Pakistan to the brink of victory.

Melbourne here we come. This win is for all the fans of Pakistan cricket who supported us in our tough time. Alhamdulillah. We will try our best in the final too. Literally behind you skipper @babarazam258. Always believe. #Yakeen #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/ucrZDTEZF7 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 9, 2022

"Thanks to the crowd feels like we are playing at home," Pakistan skipper Azam said.

"We will enjoy the moment but at the same time focus on the final," Azam said.

For Pakistan, the final will be a return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground where Imran Khan's Pakistan side won the 50 overs ICC World Cup final thirty years ago.

By a curious coincidence, the Pakistani team had just scraped into the knockout stages in a similar scenario to this tournament.

The second semi-final features India and England on Thursday in Adelaide.

The final is on November 13.