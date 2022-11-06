Netherlands knock South Africa out of T20 World Cup, Pakistan beat Bangladesh to advance

The Netherlands sensationally beat South Africa to eliminate the Proteas from the Men's T20 World Cup, enabling Pakistan to advance via victory over Bangladesh.

The Dutch recorded a shock 13-run win in the first game of the day at the Adelaide Oval - a result which knocked South Africa out.

Strong middle-order contributions from Tom Cooper and Colin Ackermann - who respectively scored 35 and 41 not out, both striking above 150 - helped the Dutch to a total of 158 runs.

In response, South Africa's top six all made starts but nothing more - each scoring between 13 and 25 runs.

Finisher David Miller looked South Africa's best hope, but he was brilliantly caught by ex-Proteas player Roelof van der Merwe to leave South Africa floundering at 115 for two.

Wayne Parnell was dismissed one run later and South Africa could only limp to 145 for the loss of eight wickets.

Against all odds, Pakistan have made it to the #T20WorldCup semi-finals 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mM2XLdUjG9 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 6, 2022

Bangladesh's game with Pakistan at the same venue then became a winner-goes-through clash and it was Pakistan who triumphed.

Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up four wickets and went at less than a run a ball as Bangladesh were restricted to 127 for eight.

Pakistan chased that with 11 balls to spare, Mohammad Rizwan top-scoring on 32.

Further south-east at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India knocked off Zimbabwe to top Group 2.

A dizzying 61 off 25 balls from Suryakumar Yadav helped India score 186 off their 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was at his destructive best for India ©Getty Images

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in reply, with Ravichandran Ashwin collecting three wickets.

As group winners, India will face England in the second semi-final on Thursday (November 10) in Adelaide.

Group 1 winners New Zealand are due to meet Pakistan in Sydney the day before.

The Netherlands finished fourth in the group thanks to today's results, so qualify automatically for next year's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.