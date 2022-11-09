Matt Burgess has been elected as the new President of Bowls Australia.

The Board of the national governing body chose Burgess to replace Bob Boorman, who had led Bowls Australia for the last two years.

Boorman had been re-elected to the Board by the member associations during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) but relinquished his place.

Jess de Greenlaw had also been re-elected during the AGM and retained her position on the Board.

Lydia Dowse was re-appointed at the Board meeting afterwards, while appointed directors Tracey Wright and Kate Hutchison finished their terms.

Burgess said he was appreciative of the exceptional contribution of Boorman - who had been a member of the Bowls Australia Board since 2016 - Wright and Hutchison had made during their tenures.

Matt Burgess has replaced Bob Boorman as Bowls Australia President ©YouTube

Under Boorman, Australia had finished top of the medals table for the second consecutive Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022, with three gold and three silver medals.

"Bob has made a significant contribution to the sport of Bowls in Australia over a long period, notably over the past two years as President from both a governance and growth perspective, but his involvement extends far past this, having also contributed to Boards at state and club levels over many years," Burgess said.

"We also acknowledge and recognise Tracey and Kate for the stellar service they've provided to the sport's national body.

"It's an exciting period for the sport and the future is particularly bright, underpinned by the recent appointment of experienced sports executive Matthew Kennedy as BA's new CEO and outgoing CEO Neil Dalrymple's employment at the helm of World Bowls.

"Collectively, we are excited to work alongside the member State and Territory Associations and Clubs to progress our sport."

Matt Burgess is a member of Kingscliff Bowling Club in New South Wales and it is claimed he has an affinity with the grassroots of the sport ©Facebook

Burgess brings considerable knowledge and experience to the role, it is claimed, having spent more than two decades involved in sports legal practices and in chief executive roles, and boasts a Bachelor of Laws and Graduate Diploma of Sports Law.

A member of New South Wales' Kingscliff Bowling Club, Burgess has a strong affinity for the social side of bowls and a deep understanding of a wide variety of sports, most notably with golf, action sports and rugby across Australia and the United States markets, it is claimed.