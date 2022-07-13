New World Bowls supremo Dalrymple outlines vision to "deliver meaningful change" for the sport

New World Bowls chief executive Neil Dalrymple has spoken of his wish to "deliver meaningful change" for the sport, and his excitement at "witnessing and showcasing one of the pinnacle events of our sport" at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Australian Dalrymple was appointed after what World Bowls described as "a comprehensive global executive search."

Dalrymple led Bowls Australia for 15 years and had also been chief executive of Softball Australia, Northern Territory Cricket and also held management positions at Cricket Australia.

"I look forward to a thorough handover process and working closely with all member nations once in the role," Dalrymple said.

"The opportunity to lead the sport globally and help deliver meaningful change and progression at such an important moment in time for the sport was an enticing prospect.

"I look forward to witnessing and showcasing one of the pinnacle events of our sport in the upcoming Commonwealth Games at the end of the month."

Dalrymple will be expected to focus on commercial and business development functions after they were pinpointed in a review by World Bowls.

New World Bowls chief executive Neil Dalrymple says he is excited about the sport showcasing itself at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©Getty Images

He is also leading a bid by bowls for inclusion on the Olympic programme for Brisbane 2032.

"We’re fortunate that Neil was excited by the challenges the position presents and confident in the direction that the sport is heading to offer his skill set and experience to the role," World Bowls President Darryl Clout said.

"Once he starts, he’ll be able to make an immediate impact and will help shape the future of the sport at an important time.

"Neil Dalrymple is unquestionably the perfect candidate to guide the sport globally into a new direction and drive the outcomes identified in the strategic review."

The announcement comes only weeks after it was confirmed that the federation itself would move headquarters from Edinburgh in Scotland to Melbourne.

Australia is scheduled to host the World Championships on the Gold Coast in August 2023 and bowls has been named as one of 16 core sports for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.