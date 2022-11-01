Matthew Kennedy has been appointed as the chief executive of Bowls Australia following a "thorough recruitment campaign".

Kennedy's experience within the sporting industry is thought to have given him the edge over other candidates.

"Matthew is an impressive individual and has a proven record of leadership and growth within the Australian sporting landscape as an experienced CEO and senior executive of significant and complex sports organisations," Bowls Australia President Bob Boorman said.

"We are confident that Matthew has the capabilities and vision to take the sport of Bowls in Australia to new levels across all areas, from community and grassroots through to high performance."

Most recently, Kennedy served as chief of sport performance at Swimming Australia from 2018 to 2021, following on from an eight-year tenure as Tennis Victoria chief executive.

Kennedy was also global development manager of the International Cricket Council from 2004 to 2010.

"I commend everyone involved in making bowls what it is today across the nation and am thrilled and honoured to accept the role," Kennedy said.

"I look forward to working with the Board and team of staff and with the state and territory bowls associations, along with all of the sport's supporters and stakeholders.

"Together we can deliver against the recently launched strategic plan for Australian bowls to be as strong and vibrant as possible, and a sport for everyone."

Kennedy is set to takeover from outgoing chief executive Neil Dalrymple on November 7.

Dalrymple is finishing his time with the organisation before starting as World Bowls chief executive on December 1.

Bowls is on the programme for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games and World Bowls is lobbying for inclusion at another multi-sport event in Australia - the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.