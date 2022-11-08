Australian rugby sevens side could prepare for Paris 2024 in Montpellier as part of cooperation between nations

Montpellier is set to host the Australian team next year prior to the Rugby World Cup while a similar arrangement could happen for the country's sevens side before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

President of Montpellier Méditerranée Métropole, Michaël Delafosse, went to the Australian Embassy in Paris to sign a partnership with Rugby Australia President Hamish McLennan.

The agreement is set to see the Wallabies hold a training camp in the Occitan city from August 17 to 24 2023, as part of their preparations for the World Cup held in France.

It was also said that the new relationship would make it possible to do the same for the Australian men's and women's rugby sevens teams the following year before Paris 2024, although no official plans were made.

"Our rugby team raised the Brennus Shield for the first time," said Delafosse, referencing Hérault Rugby's win in the Top 14.

"You will be received in a city that loves the oval ball.

"All sports enthusiasts and children will have their eyes shining when they see you practice or occasionally get an autograph.

"Sport is a universal language for uniting peoples.

Montpellier is set to act as Samoa's team base for the Rugby World Cup as well as staging the week-long Australian training camp ©Getty Images

"You can count on the Montpellier climate and its 300 days of sunshine a year, and above all the warmth and enthusiasm for sport of the inhabitants of Montpellier."

French-Australian relations had been tarnished last year when the latter's Government broke a 2016 contract which promised the delivery of 12 submarines to France.

However, the new deal indicates that the pair's affiliation is back on track.

"Based on our common ambition and the unifying power of sport, but also the economic and development opportunities that sport offers us, the Australian Prime Minister and the French President announced that enhanced cooperation in the sport would be part of the bilateral relationship between France and Australia," said Australian Ambassador to France Gilian Bird.

"Today we are witnessing a concrete example of this cooperation."

Although the Australian training camp for the Rugby World Cup will be in Montpellier, the team's official base is more than 128 miles north in Saint-Étienne.

Samoa, however, will be stationed in Montpellier for the tournament, scheduled to take place from September 8 to October 28.