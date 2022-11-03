The men’s 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series is due to begin tomorrow in the Hong Kong Stadium, with the competition set to mark the start of Paris 2024 qualifying.

It will be the first time the celebrated Hong Kong Sevens have taken place since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the location will provide a spectacular opener to a Series that will offer Paris 2024 Olympic qualification for the top four teams.

Australia are the defending men’s Series champions, but their mettle will be tested by a Fiji team that won the Rugby World Cup Sevens title in September and has a record of five straight victories in Hong Kong.

The event is also notable as for the first time English, Scottish and Welsh players will join forces to compete under the "Great Britain" banner, following the model of the Olympics, where players from the countries already compete as Britain.

Uruguay are set to make their Series debut in an event that is due to conclude on Sunday (November 6).

Australia captain Nick Malouf told World Rugby: “This is one of the premier tournaments and everyone knows the history of Hong Kong with a fantastic crowd so it’s great to be back here and we can’t wait to get out on the field on Friday.

"We’ve been able to keep pretty much the whole of the squad from last year and we’ve had a good pre-season so we can’t wait to get back out on the pitch.

"There’s a bit of extra pressure with the Olympic qualification and all the teams are going to be doing their best to get in the top four and secure their spot in Paris so with that pressure I’m sure everyone’s going to be stepping up an extra gear and it’s going to be a great Series."

The captains of each competing team gather before tomorrow's Hong Kong Sevens, which mark the start of the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series, offering Paris 2024 places ©Getty Images

The latest World Rugby flagship event will feature 11 men’s rounds and - starting in Dubai from December 2 to 3, a record seven women’s events, one more than during the 2021-2022 season.

Defending Rugby World Cup Sevens champions Fiji are in Pool C, and aiming for a sixth straight win in Hong Kong.

They will face the United States, Spain and Japan, meeting the latter team in the fourth match of the opening day, while newcomers Uruguay start against 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallists South Africa.

Australia have been drawn in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Samoa and invitational team Hong Kong.

South Africa, France, and Britain are joined by series debutants Uruguay in Pool B.

Argentina and Ireland, who qualified for the World Series on their last outing in Hong Kong in 2019, are joined by Kenya and Canada in Pool D.

Men's Rugby World Cup Sevens champions Fiji are seeking a sixth consecutive victory at the Hong Kong Sevens that start tomorrow ©Getty Images

Fiji captain Waisea Nacuqu said: "We were happy with our performance at the World Cup and now we are prepared for Hong Kong.

"Playing in Hong Kong is like playing in our home ground.

"We need the support of the Fiji fans and we know there will be a lot cheering for us this weekend."

Uruguay captain Diego Ardao said: "We are delighted to be here and be part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

"It will be the experience of a lifetime."

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said: "Following a three-year interval due to the effects of the global pandemic it is fantastic for the sevens to be back in Hong Kong."

Uniquely the 2023 Series is featuring two rounds in Hong Kong, with a combined men’s and women’s event scheduled from March 31 to April 2.

A vibrant atmosphere is anticipated with more than 30,000 fans expected on each day of the event.

Rugby sevens fans around the world can watch the action via live stream on World Rugby digital platforms including through the World Rugby website on YouTube and Facebook in countries where there is no national broadcaster covering the event.