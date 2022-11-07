The best student-athletes from the squash world have descended on Egypt for an International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Championship in the sport.

An Opening Ceremony is due to be held today, along with the first matches in the men's and women's first round.

Individual competition is scheduled to wrap up on Thursday (November 10), before a three-day mixed team contest follows.

Mostafa Asal of the host nation headlines the men's draw.

The world number three is one of two top-25 players in the Egyptian ranks, along with Moustafa El Sirty.

Sana Ibrahim, ranked 35th in the world, is the top-ranked player in the women's field and aiming to be Egypt's first women's world university champion since 2008.

Swiss Cindy Merlo, the world number 43, is another player to watch.

Sana Ibrahim is among a strong Egyptian continent due to compete ©PSA

Thirteen countries are due to be represented at the FISU University World Championship Squash, with nine contesting the team event.

"Squash is a highly popular sport at global level and particularly in universities because its mixture of fun and health and fitness benefits represents a lifestyle for students," FISU sports director Juan-Carlos Holgado said.

"With Egypt being a leading nation in squash, we are glad that the 2022 FISU World University Championship comes back in this country after the 2008 edition and we value the effort of the Egyptian University Sports Federation to attract a wide local audience and make the event a great experience for the competing student athletes."

The event is due to take place with sight of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

It is being hosted by Egypt at the same time as the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which has brought Egypt's record on human rights - and the more than 50,000 political prisoners languishing in its prisons - under the spotlight.