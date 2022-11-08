The 2022 Chinese Softball League has started at the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre ©Hangzhou 2022

The second stage of the 2022 Chinese Softball League has started at the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre.

The Hangzhou 2022 venue for baseball and softball is set to host an all-star game and the playoff after the regular season that is set to conclude on November 21.

The regular season will see nine softball teams from across the country involve themselves in 72 round robin fixtures.

The first all-star game has been scheduled for November 22, with participants selected based on data ranking and fan voting.

The top four teams from the regular season will then participate in the playoff set to be held om November 23.

A best of three format will be used for the playoff semi-finals and the finals.

The third and fourth place will be decided by one game.

The Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre is set to host both the disciplines during the 2022 Asian Games next year ©Hangzhou 2022
The Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre is set to host both the disciplines during the 2022 Asian Games next year ©Hangzhou 2022

The official Wechat account of Chinese Softball Association, the Chinese Baseball and Softball app and other platforms will be broadcasting the event.

This is the first year of Chinese Softball League and the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre will host both disciplines during the Asian Games.

The first event at the venue was held in June when the Chinese National Baseball Champions Cup welcomed 170 athletes from eight teams.

Located 40 kilometres away from the main Asian Games venue, the Hangzhou Sports Park, it is is reported to have cost around CNY1.8 billion (£221 million/$268 million/€257 million).

Apart from two baseball fields and a training centre, the facility was built with a focus on sustainability as its walls and roof can produce self-cleaning effects and purify the air.