Eight stand for a place on World Taekwondo Athletes' Committee

Eight fighters have put themselves forward to join the World Taekwondo Athletes' Committee.

The body has space for six people but currently only has four members, meaning a pair of vacancies.

An election will take place during the upcoming World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara in Mexico, which are due to run between November 13 and 20.

Among those standing are Belgium's Jaouad Achab, the world bantamweight champion in 2015 who has won European gold three times.

Former world bronze medallist Vladimir Dalakliev of Bulgaria, Iran's reigning Asian heavyweight champion Sajjad Mardani and Niger's Hama Alzouma are the other male athletes in the frame.

Female fighters on the ballot paper include Iran's Akram Khodabandeh, the current Asian champion at heavyweight.

Sajjad Mardani of Iran is another of the athletes standing ©Getty Images

She is joined by former world silver medallist Iryna Romoldanova of Ukraine, former world bronze medallist Reshmie Oogink of The Netherlands and Brazil's Valeria Santos.

Voting will take place during the weigh-ins in Guadalajara, in a bid to ensure the biggest possible turnout of athletes who are eligible to vote.

The two winners will be announced on November 20 on the last day of the World Championships.

Croatia's Nikita Glasnovic, Britain's Ben Haines, American Stephen Lambdin and China's Wu Jingyu currently sit on the Athletes' Committee.

The body will need to elect two co-chairs, who will sit on the World Taekwondo Council.