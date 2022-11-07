Junior world champion Susanne Kreher has been included in a German skeleton team for the upcoming World Cup season which also includes Olympic champions Hannah Neise and Christopher Grotheer.

Kreher, 22, is the reigning junior women's world champion and overcame former world champion and overall World Cup winner Jacqueline Lölling in a series of trials to secure a spot on the team.

Kreher's start in particular has been cited as a reason for her getting the nod.

Four-time and reigning world champion Tina Hermann completes the compliment of three German women for the World cup circuit after dominating the trial races.

Lölling, Sarah Wimmer and Corinna Leipold have been put forward for the Intercontinental Cup by the German Bobsleigh and Luge Federation (BSD).

Beijing 2022 champion Grotheer and silver medallist Axel Jungk were assured of places in the men's World Cup team, leaving one available.

There is no place for former world champion Jacqueline Lölling in Germany's World Cup skeleton team, such is the nation's strength in depth ©Getty Images

National champion Felix Keisinger prevailed over Alexander Gassner to get the last spot.

Gassner, Lukas Nydegger and Felix Seibel are the men nominated for the Intercontinental Cup.

The German team have been a dominant force in skeleton in recent seasons.

As well as winning both Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2022, German sliders won all three skeleton events at the last International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Championships in 2021.

The BSD has tied head skeleton coach Christian Baude down to a four-year contract which runs until after the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.