Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged over an alleged rape while in Australia for the Men's T20 World Cup.

The 31-year-old was arrested in the early hours of this morning and has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed Gunathilaka's arrest and that he is due to appear in court tomorrow, having been refused bail.

The arrest comes after detectives from New South Wales's sex crimes squad were alerted to reports a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted in Rose Bay.

"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it’s alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022," read a police statement.

"As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday.

"Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney".

The statement added the individual concerned has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign came to an end yesterday ©Getty Images

The rest of Sri Lanka's squad is reported to have left Australia today.

Gunathilaka has not played since October 18, when he was dismissed for a duck in Sri Lanka's defeat to Namibia.

Gunathilaka was removed from Sri Lanka's squad because of injury, but remained in Australia as a stand-by player.

The opening batsman has been in trouble with SLC before.

In 2018 he was banned by the national governing body for six games over a curfew breech in Sri Lanka which related to a separate criminal investigation into sexual assault.

Gunathilaka was not a suspect in the criminal case.

The first three games of the six-match suspension came from a previous suspended sanction.

In 2021, Gunathilaka was among three players banned from international cricket for a year by SLC over flouting COVID-19 rules while on tour in England.