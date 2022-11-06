Baseball5 World Cup to offer glimpse of future in Mexico City

One of the World Baseball Softball Confederation's (WBSC) newest disciplines is ready to take over Mexico City's main square in what is planned to be a coming-out party for Baseball5.

Hosts Mexico are to play Lithuania in the first-ever Baseball5 World Cup match tomorrow.

An Opening Ceremony is due to take place first at the Zócalo.

Twelve nations are contesting the World Cup, with 50 games scheduled and the action due to reach its climax on November 13.

South Africa, Japan, Cuba and Hong Kong join Mexico and Lithuania in Group A.

France, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Kenya, Venezuela and wildcard Tunisia are in Group B.

Baseball5 is a pitcher-free discipline which requires only a rubber ball to play and no bat, so is designed to bring baseball to previously inaccessible areas.

The full 50-game Baseball5 World Cup schedule was published last month ©WBSC

Any playing surface can be used, hitting is done by hand and teams are of mixed gender.

It is due to be played at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, as well as other multi-sport events including next year's African Beach Games and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

A maiden Youth Baseball5 World Cup is on next year's calendar, before a second Baseball5 World Cup is played in 2024.

The WBSC is streaming the event for free on its GameTime platform and YouTube channel.

It is promised that fans in China can watch on Weibo.