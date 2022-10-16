Baseball5 has been confirmed on the programme for next year's Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), adding to the discipline's portfolio of multi-sport events.

Its inclusion comes hot on the heels of the first Baseball5 Asia Cup, hosted by Malaysia and won by Chinese Taipei, and was confirmed at the Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly.

"The confirmation of Baseball5 on another international multi-sport programme is testament to its growing popularity around the world," WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said.

"The recent Baseball5 Asia Cup proved how successful our latest discipline is in terms of engaging new participants and new audiences and I look forward to seeing this continue at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games."

Among others, Baseball5 is due to be played at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics and next year's African Beach Games in Hammamet.

Chinese Taipei won the inaugural Baseball5 Asia Cup in August ©WBSC

Bangkok and the Chonburi province are due to host the next AIMAG in November 2023.

The event was first scheduled 2021, but has been delayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Thailand was one of nine countries to field a team at the Baseball5 Asia Cup, where Japan and South Korea also secured World Cup berths alongside the champions.

Baseball5 is a pitcher-free discipline which requires only a rubber ball to play and no bat, so is designed to bring baseball to previously inaccessible areas.

Any playing surface can be used and hitting is done by hand.