The Costa Rican National Olympic Committee (CONCRC) has announced a new sponsorship agreement with telecommunications company Claro for 2023.

Claro, a subsidiary of Mexican telecommunications giant América Móvil, is one of the largest providers of mobile phone services in Costa Rica.

The deal with the CONCRC is expected to support athletes competing in major events next year, including the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games and qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Since Claro's arrival in Costa Rica more than 10 years ago, we have considered as one of our purposes to collaborate with the construction of more prosperous societies," said Leonel Ahrens, marketing manager for Claro.

"With this sponsorship we seek to support the great work carried out by our Olympic athletes and in turn contribute to the development of national sport."

CONCRC President Alexánder Zamora added: "We are happy and proud to extend the commercial alliance with Claro since it is a brand that represents the essence of our athletes.

"In the past they supported us a lot and it is reaffirmed with this new agreement that allows the NOC to support the athletes who will compete in the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games and the search for Olympic qualification in Paris 2024."

Telecommunications company Claro has agreed to sponsor the Costa Rican NOC ©Claro

The announcement of the sponsorship deal came on the day when the CONCRC confirmed that Costa Rica will be represented in four disciplines at the inaugural Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games.

A total of 16 Costa Rican athletes are set to compete across beach tennis, skateboarding, beach volleyball and surfing at the multi-sport event, scheduled to be held from November 19 to 25 in Santa Marta in Colombia.

"Sports on the beach and in the sea have gained a lot of popularity in the world," added Zamora.

"For example, in the past Olympic Games disciplines such as skateboarding and surfing had the largest audiences and the hotbed of athletes continues to increase.

"Likewise, the Olympic Committee reaffirms its commitment to support as many sports as possible and promote those that are not traditional."