NOC meets New Zealand's Pacific gender equality ambassador on Samoa trip

New Zealand's Pacific gender equality ambassador - rugby union world champion Louisa Wall - has met with various Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) officials.

First was a meeting with SASNOC secretary general Maureen Epati Tuimalealiifano and chief executive Tuala Matthew Vaea.

The SASNOC later facilitated a roundtable discussion between Wall and representatives from nine sports.

During her time in Samoa, Wall also led a panel session arranged by the New Zealand High Commission and Netball Samoa.

Wall appeared alongside Netball Samoa chief executive Rosemarie Lome, Samoa Cricket general manager Stella Siale-Vaea Tagitau, rugby coordinator and ex-international sevens player Filoi Eneliko and Mathew Amituanai, a physiotherapist and LGBTQ+ activist.

Only four of the 38 athletes Samoa sent to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games were women, but that did include silver medallist Feagaiga Stowers ©Getty Images

Wall is former Labour Party Member of Parliament and introduced the legislation which legalised same-sex marriage in New Zealand.

After leaving Parliament this year, Wall was appointed Pacific gender equality ambassador.

Before entering politics, Wall represented New Zealand in both rugby union and netball.

This included winning the first Rugby World Cup for women in 1998.