Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee holds workshops to raise awareness of gender-based violence

The Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) has held a series of workshops designed to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

These were held in conjunction with the Spotlight Initiative, a partnership between the European Union and United Nations seeking to end violence against women and girls.

As reported by the Samoa Global News, a SASNOC report had found that only 25 per cent of Samoa’s sporting policies had policies in place to strive for gender equality and combat gender-based violence.

National governing bodies affiliated to SASNOC were presented with the contents of the report by the organisation's chief executive officer Tuala Mathew Vaea.

Findings from the National Study on Family Violence were referenced at the workshops, particularly concerning domestic violence and gender-based violence in the country and the Pacific region as a whole.

This study had been produced by Samoa's Office of the Ombudsman through the National Human Rights Institute.

"It’s important for athletes to develop their knowledge and understanding of the issues, and more importantly, how they can deal with domestic violence and all forms of violence they face in sports," Tuala said.

The Samoa Voice of Athletes group also delivered a presentation at the workshops, stressing the importance of policies to protect athletes from domestic violence, and how governing bodies could develop such a policy.

A series of group presentations concluded that policies on gender-based violence should feature prominently in the organisations and be implemented wherever required.

Those present at the workshops also discussed the need for gender equality and the inclusion of women in sport in Samoa to prevent discrimination or abuse.

SASNOC’s mission is "to empower and provide opportunities for all people of Samoa to achieve personal aspirations and excellence through sports".