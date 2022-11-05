AOC pays tribute to man behind creation of Australian Institute of Sport

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has led the tributes to Robert James Ellicott, who was the driving force behind the creation of the Australian Institute of Sport, following his death at the of 95.

Tributes are being paid to the former Federal politician for his contribution to Australia and the Olympic Movement.

Born in New South Wales in 1927, Ellicott was elected as the Liberal member for Wentworth in 1974 before going on to become Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for the Capital Territory between 1977 and 1980.

Ellicott was also the country’s Minister for Home Affairs and Environment from 1980 before his resignation in 1981 to become a judge on the Federal Court of Australia.

He will be remembered for establishing the AIS which was launched after Australia’s poor performance at Montreal 1976 and has since helped the nation achieve Olympic success.

Other roles in sport included international sports arbitrator and patron of Gymnastics Australia, a member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport from 1995 to 2018 and a member of the World Athletics Arbitration Panel.

Ellicott was awarded the AOC Order of Merit in 2006 for his contribution for sport and was member of the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

AOC President Ian Chesterman was among those to pay tributes to Ellicott.

"As a leading international sports arbitrator, patron of Gymnastics Australia and most importantly the driving force behind the establishment of the AIS at Bruce in Canberra, Mr Ellicott leaves an indelible legacy on the sporting landscape," said Chesterman.

"So many young athletes have been able to chase and realise Olympic dreams through the world class development and fostering of the AIS - an impact that continues to this day and for future generations of Australians.

“That is one of the great privileges of my life.”



The Australian Sports Commission is mourning the passing of the Hon Robert James Ellicott AC KC, whose vision of an athletic centre of excellence laid the foundation of #theAIS.



Vale https://t.co/KjLT9fwiov pic.twitter.com/LMdr16e4e0 — Australian Institute of Sport (@theAIS) November 3, 2022

"As an active sports arbitrator with CAS and the IAAF [World Athletics], Mr Ellicott also strove to protect and uphold the integrity of sport at the highest level.

"The AOC extends our condolences to Mr Ellicott's family and friends."

John Bertrand, chair of Sport Australia Hall of Fame, said Ellicott made a "substantial contribution to the development, integrity and professionalism of sport".

"A significant figure in the Australian and New Zealand Sports Law Association, one of the highest achievers, Bob dedicated his life to sport and his family and will always be remembered for his kind and bright nature," said Bertrand.

"Our thoughts are with the Ellicott family and the entire sporting community."

Kieren Perkins, chief executive of the Australian Sports Commission, added: "On behalf of the ASC, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Mr Ellicott’s family and friends and acknowledge his tremendous service to Australian sport.

"Mr Ellicott’s vision was revolutionary, with the one-of-a-kind AIS still renowned across the world.

"From its beginnings in 1981 with 150 athletes in eight sports, the modern AIS is now a leader of Australia's National Institute Network and positively influences thousands of Australian athletes, all across the country."