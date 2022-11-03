Al-Hagbani family revel in success as brothers duel for tennis gold at Saudi Games

Saud Al-Hagbani came from behind to taste victory against his brother Ammar in the men's singles tennis final at the Saudi Games in Riyadh.

The two siblings remarkably reached the title match following five days of competition to set up a memorable day for the family.

Ammar was an unbeatable force in the first set, winning 6-1, but Saud went back to the drawing board and showed his sibling he would not let him trample all over him.

A couple of successful breaks in the second set got the job done for Saud, who won 6-3.

Then came the pivotal third set and neither athlete refused to yield to the other.

Following 56 minutes of tension, Saud just about got over the line with a 7-6 triumph.

Rakan Al-Quod sealed the bronze medal following a tight 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Solaiman Al-Qassim.

The day had already set up to be perfect for the Al-Hagbani family as Yara had earlier registered a flawless 6-0, 6-0 women's singles victory over Lara Bukhari.

Her supremacy was on full display in the match statistics, with Al-Hagbani efficiently breaking her opponent and Bukhari winning just nine points on serve.

🥇 يارا الذهب 👏🏻



• بطلة التنس السعودية يارا الحقباني لم تخسر أي شوط طوال مشوارها في #دورة_الألعاب_السعودية 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/IUIGLxaIHZ — دورة الألعاب السعودية (@SaudiGames2022) November 3, 2022

The bronze medal contest was similarly one-sided, with Sara Al-Obaidan handing Zainab Al-Obaidan a 6-1, 6-1 defeat.

In archery, Muidh Al-Baqami enjoyed success in the men's compound individual final at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

He recorded a total of 143 to edge Alexander Ignatius by a single point to walk away with the title.

Abdulaziz Al-Rodhan was the bronze medallist in the category.

Sara bin Saloum joined the golden club after taking the women's recurve individual title.

She convincingly beat Dalal Al-Mugairin across three sets, while Haifa Al-Khenizan earned her place on the podium with a bronze.

Mansour Alawi was the third and final gold medallist in the sport, following his whitewash victory against Fares Al-Otaibi in the men's recurve individual final.

Abdulrahman Al-Musa took bronze in the discipline.

تتويج أبطال #السهام فئة القوس المركب سمو الأميرة دليل بنت نهار نائب مدير #دورة_الألعاب_السعودية والأستاذ مشعل بن عبدالمحسن الحكير رئيس @SaudiArcheryFed 🏹



🥇 معيض البقمي - @Munief_Club

🥈 الكسندر حميد - @diraiyah

🥉 عبدالعزيز الروضان - @kumait_club#بيننا_أبطال pic.twitter.com/xDRYtnLh9E — دورة الألعاب السعودية (@SaudiGames2022) November 3, 2022

In squash, Abdulrahman Mustafa coasted to the men's squash title, storming to a 11-2, 11-2, 11-4 win over Mohammed Al-Nasfan at the King Saud University Arena.

The competition was wrapped up with Abdulaziz Aburegah beating Hussain Al-Sadiq 8-11, 13-11, 11-7, 11-5 to claim bronze.

Beach volleyball competition ended with Saad Al-Alyani and Zayd Bashaib as the men's champions.

They defeated Deyaa Khawaher and Ali Mahfouz 15-21, 21-19, 15-8 in the final, as Aymen Al-Mudarhim and Ahmed Darweesh collected bronze.

The women's title was sealed by Raha Mharag and Raja Shata thanks to a 21-17, 21-17 triumph against Victoria Tatem and Dareen Al-Bayid.

Cristina Carsy and Geryrly Flors rounded out the podium with bronze.