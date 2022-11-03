Hamad Al-Mabrook basked in glory after overcoming a thrilling taekwondo matchup against Ali Asiri at the Saudi Games in Riyadh.

The crowd was in full voice as the men's under-63-kilogram category begun at the King Saud University Arena and the two athletes gave them a show worth chanting for.

Al-Mabrook banked the first but Ali Asiri was relentless in the second and got the win needed to take the contest to a decider.

In the third round, both athletes went into all-out attack mode with combinations landing for each of them.

As the clock ticked down, nothing could split them score wise and in a moment of fate, Al-Mabrook was handed the win.

Riyadh Hamdi and Fahd Al-Smeeh settled for bronze following their semi-final defeats to Al-Mabrook and Asiri respectively.

In the men's under-80kg division, Ali Al-Mabrook ruled supreme after beating Hesham Al-Doukhi.

تعادل حتى آخر لحظة 😥

نزال تاريخي بين الطرفين 🌟



القرعة تتدخل وتحسم نهائي التايكوندو وزن تحت 63 - رجال ليتوّج نجم نادي #الشباب والمنتخب الوطني حمد المبروك بذهبية #دورة_الألعاب_السعودية 🥇🇸🇦



مبروك حمد، هاردلك علي 👏 | @AlShababSaudiFC pic.twitter.com/HOmTOxttdt — دورة الألعاب السعودية (@SaudiGames2022) November 3, 2022

Saud Ibrahim took bronze for his semi-final defeat to Al-Doukhi, while Abdallah Al-Zeagi completed the podium after losing to Al-Mabrook.

Donia Abutaleb dominated her women's under-53kg final matchup versus Fatema Al-Salah, as Taiba Al-Sheef and Rahaf Al-Jouhi bowed to semi-final defeats to pick up bronze.

Nancy Abubader achieved victory in the women's under-67kg class following a cautious but effective performance that earned her the win over Sara Ameen.

Tartila Al-Taweel and Sara Abdulfatah completed the podium, with the former losing to Ameen and the latter falling short against Abubader in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Kadeeja Kothoor and Shaikh Mehad Shah were crowned champions of the women's and men's singles competitions in badminton.

Kadeeja Kothoor ruled the men's singles competition in badminton ©Saudi Games

Kothoor eased past Haya Al-Mudarra 21-11, 21-10 in her final, while Fatimah Mousa settled for bronze with a 21-18, 21-12 triumph over Rana Abu Harbesh.

Mehad Shah's finals victory was even more impressive, as he condemned Muath Al-Ghamdi to a 21-10, 21-9 defeat.

Bronze was won by Nawaf Al-Ghamdi thanks to a 21-11, 19-21, 21-13 win versus Ahmed Al-Sadah in the third-place match.

In shooting, Fahd Maken Al-Mutairi inched past Dalem Al-Qahtani to seal the men's trap title.

The champion totalled 30, which was just one more point than his closest rival.

Mohammed Al-Shriedh sealed bronze on 20 while Faisal Al-Dagani crashed out early in the final, having scored seven.