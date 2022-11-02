Four athletes deemed the most outstanding at this month's Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) Asian-Pacific Championships will have the opportunity to take part in a ONE Lumpinee event.

ONE Lumpinee is a series of fights at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium launched by professional combat sports promotion One Championship.

GAMMA and ONE Championship have an existing strategic partnership.

Competition in GAMMA's Asian-Pacific Championships is scheduled from November 9 to 13, also in Thailand in Pattaya.

The best man and woman in both the MMA and striking MMA disciplines will be offered the chance to fight at a ONE Lumpinee event.

"One of our missions as an organisation is to provide real pathways for athletes from our championships to the professional promotions," GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt said.

"We have already seen the value and success of these opportunities in recent months, and we will continue working with our partners to offer even more chances in the future."

The Asian-Pacific Championships is not GAMMA's only international event scheduled this month.

The inaugural Under-18 International Championships is due to start tomorrow in Nashville in the United States.