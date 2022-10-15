The Global Association of Mixed Marital Arts (GAMMA) has expanded its Asian Championships to include Pacific nations.

This year's competition in Pattaya in Thailand has been re-named the GAMMA Asian-Pacific MMA Championships, with the move said to follow requests from several Pacific members to take part.

GAMMA does not yet have a continental event for Oceania, so this will be Pacific Islands' first opportunity to test fighters at continental level.

"I would like to thank the Mayor of Pattaya Poramase Ngampiches and the organisers in Thailand for their willingness to integrate our Pacific Island members into the championships next month," GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt said.

"This is only the second edition of a dedicated championships in the region, and I am delighted that we will have an expanded event.

"It is very encouraging to see the interest from our members to compete at our events.

"I am looking forward to a fantastic competition and to have this opportunity to bring our GAMMA family together again."

GAMMA sad several Pacific members had requested access to the event ©GAMMA

Competition is scheduled between November 9 and 13.

National Federations may enter up to two athletes per weight category.

Ten men's weight divisions and seven for women are planned in both MMA and striking MMA.

Kyrgyzstan hosted GAMMA's inaugural Asian Championships last year, where athletes from eight countries won medals.