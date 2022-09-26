The Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) has welcomed the launch of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association (AMMA), led by Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) vice-president Gordon Tang.

Tang, who is also vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, has expressed a desire for mixed martial arts (MMA) to feature at a future edition of the Asian Games.

GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt expressed his support for the AMMA, and claimed that the new organisation represented a step forward for the sport on the continent.

"Having the right structures in place for our sport in Asia is extremely important, and with the backing of the Olympic Council of Asia this is a very significant step for the recognition of the sport and for creating the best pathways for athletes going forward," the Dutch official said.

"GAMMA will always be ready to help AMMA as the new association becomes operational, and we are all excited to see the continued development of the sport in the region."

GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt said the creation of the AMMA is "a very significant step for the recognition of the sport" ©Alexander Engelhardt

The organisation - one of two which claims to be the sport's global governing body - has urged its Asian members to join the AMMA, and work with National Olympic Committees to secure formal recognition as the National Federation in their country.

The OCA has insisted that it will remain neutral in its stance on an International Federation for MMA, and the AMMA is not affiliated exclusively to either GAMMA or the rival International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF).

While GAMMA has expressed its support for the AMMA, IMMAF's Asian members have launched an Asian MMA Federation (AMMAF).

Bahrain MMA Federation President Mohammad Qambar has been appointed AMMAF President.