British Cycling has appointed a new commercial director, with a particular focus on developing the organisation's long-term growth, sustainability and brand.

Darren Henry arrives from Premier League club Southampton, where he was head of partnerships for three years.

He will be responsible for the development and execution of the British Cycling commercial strategy.

This includes securing partnerships, promoting membership and maximising opportunities from major cycling events.

British Cycling chief executive Brian Facer said: "As we build British Cycling into a commercially sustainable organisation it is essential that we develop a range of income streams, which in turn reflect all the different aspects of our organisation, such as the various cycling disciplines.

"Darren’s proven track record will be really important in helping us identify opportunities, make the most of them and then nurture lasting relationships which can benefit everyone involved.

"I’m looking forward to working closely with him as we take British Cycling into an exciting new era."

Jason Kenny became Britain's most decorated Olympian at Tokyo 2020, winning gold in the men's keirin ©Getty Images

Henry added: "I am really looking forward to joining Brian and the team at British Cycling.

"It is a really exciting time for all aspects of the sport - from the team competing for medals out in Tokyo to the millions across the country getting on their bikes daily.

"From growing participation and keeping people active, to supporting a vibrant domestic sport, it’s clear that cycling has a vital role to play in our country over the years ahead - making British Cycling’s proposition a unique and compelling one for brands and prospective partners.

"Cycling has experienced incredible growth over recent years and the sport is positively impacting society, environment and sustainability, health and wellbeing, and the economy.

"This will provide new opportunities to accelerate the organisation’s commercial development, and I can’t wait to get started."