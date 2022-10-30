The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has formally approved hosts for four events following a meeting of the body on the sidelines of the Saudi Games, insidethegames has been told.

Presidents of all the GCC National Olympic Committees descended on the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh for a gathering prior to the multi-sport event’s Opening Ceremony, which they attended and were sent editions of the competition’s Torch.

Here, they rubber-stamped United Arab Emirates as the host of the inaugural Youth Games next year.

Saudi Arabia is to hold the first ever Martial Arts and Indoor Games in 2024, which further cements the country's growing position as a major sporting event host.

The second edition of the 2025 Beach Games is due to follow in Oman and Qatar is then in line to stage the fourth Gulf Games in 2026.

GCC NOC Presidents have been sent replicas of the Saudi Games Torch ©Saudi Games

The Gulf Games were previously held in Kuwait in May this year and each event rotates quadrennially.

insidethegames also understands new Committees were also formally created at the meeting, including a women in sport-focused body and a Para-centred group.

Congratulations were given to Association of National Olympic Committees vice-president Sheikh Joaan Al Thani and Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa for their re-elections.

Kuwait was applauded for hosting the GCC Games.

Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who is also the Sports Minister for his country, chaired the proceedings.