SASCOC Athletes' Indaba looks forward to Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028

Doping, match-fixing, and safeguarding were all discussed at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) Athletes' Commission Indaba.

The Athletes' Indaba took place in-person at the Olympic House in Johannesburg while some delegates joined remotely.

The term indaba comes from the Zulu and Xhosa languages and means conference.

Athletes' Commission chair Khotso Mokoena took the opportunity to state the importance of the body.

"The Athletes Commission is a platform where the athletes' voices are heard," he said.

"There is a bright future for the sports industry but certain issues linked to sport are absolutely inexcusable and need us as athletes to play our part in addressing these matters together with our administrators."

It was the second edition of the Athletes' Indaba following the inaugural event in April this year.

Following South Africa's performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which was the worst since Victoria 1994, attentions are turning to the Paris 2024 Olympics and beyond.

South Africa's performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was discussed at the Indaba as they won seven gold medals ©Getty Images

The team amassed seven gold, nine silver, and 11 bronze medals.

"Athletes are the heartbeat of any Olympic Committee and we are judged by their success," said SASCOC chief executive Nozipho Jafta.

"There has been an unwavering commitment to listen to the athletes and to ensure their voices are heard far and wide.

"We are gearing up to re-launch our OPEX (operational excellence) programme, we are already engaging our local and international partners to assist our athletes with their pre-Games training for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.

"We are also engaging partners and sponsors to invest in our athletes and travel this journey with us."

There were also presentations from chair of SASCOC's psychology working group Kirsten van Heerden and Kady Kanouté from the International Olympic Committee's Athletes 365 Learning programme on mental health, safeguarding and athletes' wellbeing.