International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has claimed "Desmond Tutu was a firm believer in the Olympic values" as tributes pour in for the clergyman and civil rights activist who has died aged 90.

Tutu was a leading anti-apartheid figure in South Africa, which led to global fame and being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 1984.

He was made Archbishop of Cape Town in 1986, which is the most important position in the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and held the post for a decade.

Following the end of apartheid, Tutu chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up by Nelson Mandela's Government to document abuses of human rights which took place in the years prior, bearing witness to the testimony of victims and perpetrators.

In an Olympic context, Tutu was an advocate for Cape Town's unsuccessful bid to host the 2004 Games.

An Olympics in Cape Town could "bring prosperity to our country and all the people of Africa", Tutu had claimed.

The retired primate played a role in the Salt Lake City 2002 Opening Ceremony and attended the lighting of the Olympic Flame for Athens 2004.

He went on to be a critic of Beijing staging the 2008 Olympic Games and urged world leaders not to attend because of China's record on human rights.

Desmond Tutu, fourth from left, played a role in the Salt Lake City 2002 Olympic Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

"To all leaders of the world, for goodness sake don't go to Beijing," Tutu told a pro-Tibet rally in San Francisco in 2008.

"Tell your counterparts in Beijing: 'No, no, no, no, no.'"

Tutu also urged that the Beijing 2008 Olympic Torch not be allowed to "traverse Tibetan territory", a plea which was not heeded.

Today, following Tutu's death, IOC President Bach said he "got to know Desmond Tutu in 1996 as a passionate lover of the Olympic Games and sport.

"He always emphasised the power of sport to bring people together.

"In all the meetings I had with him, he always appreciated the great contribution of the Olympic Games to peace and understanding.

"It was his fervent wish that he could see the Olympic Games being celebrated in his beloved South Africa."

Cape Town's candidature made it to the fourth of five rounds of voting at the 1997 IOC Session in Lausanne, losing out to Rome and eventual winner Athens.

"Desmond Tutu was a firm believer in the Olympic values and a man full of humanity and humility, and had a wonderful sense of humour, which made every conversation with him not only inspiring, but also pleasant and unforgettable," Bach added.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021

Tutu was one of eight people to carry the Olympic Flag at the Rice-Eccles Olympic Stadium at the Salt Lake City 2002 Opening Ceremony.

American astronaut and politician John Glenn, legendary Australian runner Cathy Freeman, American film director Steven Spielberg, Polish politician Lech Wałęsa - a fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner - Japanese ski jumper Kazuyoshi Funaki, French Alpine skier Jean-Claude Killy and another Frenchman, the oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau, joined Tutu in carrying the flag.

Killy, Freeman and Funaki all won Olympic gold medals.

Tutu was given the FIFA Presidential Award in January 2011 and also played a role in South Africa's winning bid for the 2010 World Cup as a member of the delegation which presented the Rainbow Nation's proposal to football's global governing body.

The South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SASCOC) also honoured Tutu today.

"The Archbishop was an example to all of us how to conduct our lives," said SASCOC President Barry Hendricks.

"He was a principled man who fought for justice and equality and he was a global icon.

"That we have lost such an influential, respected and acclaimed individual is a sad day."