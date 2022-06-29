The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) is set to host a Sport for Development conference at the Olympic House in Johannesburg on July 8.

Ollie Dudfield, associate director Olympism 365; former South African athlete and SASCOC Honorary President Dr. Sam Ramsamy; professor Cora Burnett, University of Johannesburg’s Olympic Studies Centre and International Safeguarding Children in Sport Initiative Advisory Board member Dr. Lombe Mwambwa are all set to speak at the hybrid event.

"Our country, our continent and indeed the entire world faces numerous challenges such as poverty, inequality and violence against women and children," a SASCOC statement read.

"Can sport play a role in developing human beings holistically and addressing these world challenges?

SASCOC Honorary President Dr. Sam Ramsamy is set to speak at the Sport for Development Conference in Johannesburg ©Getty Images

"We understand the importance of high-performance sport and the delivery of Team South Africa, but there is a great need for us to use the power of sport more effectively to benefit our communities and society."

Sport, entrepreneurship, innovation and school sport for development, education and training are some of the key topics to be discussed at the conference.

The SASCOC has appealed to sports federations, organisations, NGO’s and sports lovers who believe in using sport as a tool to change the communities around them to come forward and register an interest for the event.

Those wishing to attend the conference will have to register here by July 1.