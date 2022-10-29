Organisers have marked 100 days until the beginning of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel and Méribel.

Organising Committee President Bernard Front and managing director Perrine Pelen were joined by leading local politicians including Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region President Laurent Wauquiez and Jean-Yves Pachod and Thierry Monin, Mayors of Courchevel and Les Allues, respectively.

French Ski Federation President Fabien Saguez was also in attendance, along with Alpine skiing stars including Olympic men's downhill silver medallist Johan Clarey, two-two giant slalom world champion Tessa Worley, eight-time Winter Paralympic gold medallist Marie Bochet and former men's downhill Olympic champion Antoine Dénériaz at the Hôtel de la Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in Lyon.

Pelen said that final preparations were underway for the World Championships, due to be held from February 6 to 19 next year.

"Today, with 100 days to go, it is a very symbolic moment for the entire Courchevel Méribel 2023 Organising Committee," she commented.

"Five years ago, our bid beat Austria.

"Today, the French mountains are just over three months away from hosting the Alpine World Ski Championships for the fourth time in its history.

"We can look back on how far we have come, focusing on the final details to offer the world a fantastic celebration.

"Like all ski lovers, we can't wait."

Earlier this month, FIS secretary general Michel Vion said that preparations for the event are "95 per cent finalised".