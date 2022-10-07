With four months to go the Courchevel Méribel 2023 Alpine World Ski Championships are "95 per cent finalised" Michel Vion, secretary general of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has declared.

Speaking after the final inspection of the site on October 4 to 5, with competition scheduled for February 6 to 19 2023, Vion said: "A final World Championships inspection is always a special moment.

"During these two days of meetings and field visits, we were able to see that 95 per cent of the event was already finalised.

"There is still five per cent to go.

"Together, we will pay attention to every detail.



"Four months is not a short time, but the clock is ticking, and on February 6 the world will be looking at Courchevel and Méribel.

"Fourteen years after Val d'Isère, the FIS and the entire ski world can't wait for the party to begin."

A general coordination meeting was held equidistant from the two competition venues, at Brides-les-Bains in Savoie, France, and was attended by Vion, Sandra Spitz, the FIS head of events and the respective FIS race directors for men’s and women’s events, Markus Waldner and Peter Gerdol.

Members of the Courchevel Méribel 2023 Organising Committee, led by the President, Bernard Font, director general Perrine Pelen, deputy director general Christophe Mugnier and Marie Marchand-Arvier, head of communications and events, presented a progress report on the different sectors.

The areas covered were general organisation, sport, infrastructure, TV coverage, accommodation, volunteers, security, medical services, accreditations, corporate social responsibility, catering, transport, marketing, communication and ceremonies.

Site visits also took place at the foot of the Roc de Fer piste in Méribel and L'Éclipse piste in Courchevel at which the installed infrastructures were evaluated.

Pelen added: "It is always a great pleasure for us to receive the International Ski and Snowboard Federation to review the World Championships' progress.

"Because it is the last one, this final inspection is extraordinary for the entire Organising Committee.

"These two days have been both very constructive and very useful. Progress was made, and the major upcoming deadlines were assessed.

"We now have 122 days to go before the start of the event.

"We cannot afford to miss a single day, and we will be ready!"