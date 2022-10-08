A new formula for the Alpine skiing combined event, the Olympic status of which is under threat, will be tested at next year's International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Junior World Championships in Sankt Anton, Austria.

Meanwhile, FIS has confirmed that the mixed team parallel event, already removed from the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics programme following its disappointing showing at the Beijing 2022 Games, is being dropped completely from major competition.

The new version of Alpine combined - which involves downhill or super-G and slalom - was devised by the FIS Athletes' Committee and involves the same format, but in a team form, which will make its debut at the Sankt Anton event from January 17 to 25.

The combined event first took place in the Winter Olympics in 1936, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, when Alpine skiing made its first appearance at the Games.

It was dropped at the 1952 Winter Olympics but returned as a stand-alone Games event in 1988.

The IOC Executive Board said on June 24 this year that it was including men's and women's Alpine combined events in the Milan Cortina 2026 programme only "provisionally", adding that the events would be "subject to further review."

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was the Beijing 2022 gold medallist in the women's Alpine skiing combined event, whose Olympic future is under threat ©Getty Images

A final decision on Alpine combined competitions was expected to be made "no later than April 2023", with FIS being given time to finalise its competition format proposal and collect feedback from its Athletes' Commission.

Commenting on the new team format to L'Équipe, the FIS general secretary Michel Vion said during the final inspection of the course and facilities for the Courchevel Méribel 2023 Alpine World Ski Championships: "You could imagine that the national teams hire their best athletes, with a real downhiller and their best slalomer.

"We would see Beat Feuz in the downhill and Clément Noël in the slalom."

The team format would take place during major events but would not reappear in the World Cup.

The men's combined at the Beijing 2022 Games was won by Austria's Johannes Strolz, while the women's title went to Michelle Gisin of Switzerland.

According to the FIS site, the mixed team parallel event, already removed from the Milan Cortina 2026 programme due to the distance between the male venue, in Bormio, and that of the female skiers in Cortina, would be "permanently removed from the big events."

Austria won gold in the mixed team parallel slalom event at Beijing 2022 Games - but the event has been dropped from the programme for Milan Cortina 2026 ©Getty Images

Included in 2022 for the second time at the Winter Olympics, the mixed team parallel slalom event pits teams of four - two men and two women per team - against each other in a series of side-by-side slalom races.

Each team member races a member of the opposite team and of the same gender down identical slalom courses.

At the Beijing 2022 Games, gold went to Austria ahead of Germany and Norway.

But Vion admitted: "This event was not a hit either (at the Beijing Olympics) and in terms of audience it was not good."

Courchevel-Méribel would therefore be the last major event to offer seven different ski races - slalom, giant, super-G, downhill, combined, individual and team parallel.

insidethegames has asked FIS for further comment.