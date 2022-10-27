Paris in France is set to host the World Triathlon Test Event for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The test event is due to take place from August 17 to 20 2023 and will be based at the same venue as Paris 2024, the Pont Alexandre III bridge, which overlooks the River Seine.

Individual men’s and women’s races in the 2023 World Triathlon Test Event Paris are due to be held on August 17 and 18, followed by the Para triathlon on August 19 and the mixed relay on August 20.

In the test events, the course is scheduled to include a 1500 metres swim in the River Seine, a 40 kilometres bike ride that takes in streets including the Champs Elysees and passes the Eiffel Tower, and finishing on the Pont Alexandre III for the men’s and women’s individual events.

For the 2023 World Triathlon Para Cup in Paris, action will take place on a similar course to the elite races, albeit with modifications to the course to adapt it to their distance.

Course maps and schedules are set to be released for the competitions nearer the date.

The River Seine is set to act as the course for the swimming element of the World Triathlon Test Event in Paris next year ©Getty Images

All three events in the 2023 World Triathlon Test Event Paris are included as part of the Olympic and Paralympic qualification period, with points awarded in the respective Olympic and Paralympic rankings.

World Triathlon says it is working closely with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee to deliver the test events under what it describes as "optimal circumstances."

The River Seine, scheduled to host the swimming element of the triathlon, is due to feature as part of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, with athletes due to travel by boat in front of an expected crowd of 600,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Champs Elysees, due to be included as part of the cycling element of the triathlon, is due to feature in the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Athletes are due to parade along the avenue, with Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet predicting this will shine "a beautiful spotlight" on them.

Triathlon events during Paris 2024 are scheduled to take place on July 30, July 31 and August 5, with Para triathlon competition during Paris 2024 due to be held on September 1 and 2.