Boxing Federation of India (BFI) high performance director Bernard Dunne has seen positive signs in the squad heading into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with the Irishman in pursuit of the nation's first gold in the sport.

Dunne was hired this month and is now working even closer with the nation's best brawlers after meeting them previously at training camps.

"I had an impression a long time ago about your athletes," said Dunne to Indian publication Sportstar.

"I have worked through this team for five years now.

"I had many training camps, India had come to training camps in Ireland.

"We had training camps in India, Italy and Germany.

"We have worked together many times - I can see the hunger in the athletes, it's incredible."

Nikhat Zareen is a reigning world champion in women's boxing ©IBA

He accompanied Ireland's team to the 2018 Women's World Boxing Championships - with his home nation having some of the best boxers in the world.

"A lot of times people talk about hard work and talent," added Dunne.

"This is probably the hardest-working team I have seen.

"Probably one of the biggest challenges I am going to face is to try and pull them back a little bit.

"We don't need to go 100 miles an hour in (all) days of the week.

"For me, what's exciting is the talent we have.

"The primary goal is to bring success and pride to India in Paris 2024.

"Post Olympics I will look at the more holistic piece, making sure that the transition from junior to all the way up the ladder is seamless."

Nikhat Zareen could be India's best chance of an Olympic gold medal, having won the flyweight title at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul in May.

To date, India has never made an Olympic boxing final and has three bronze medals.