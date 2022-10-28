The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games Organising Committee is inviting tenders for the supply and delivery of uniforms and related goods, with a closing date of November 11.

A statement on the Games' Facebook site says that the Committee "has budget funds available" and specifies the items involved.

"The Goods, mentioned as Uniforms and related wears include staff and other personnel uniforms, caps, sporting drinking water bottles, Tags for ID holders, carry sacks," it said.

"Bidders may submit for one or all lots as required."

The lots for supply and delivery are as follows: "Trucker Baseball Cap, Sport Baseball Cap, Wide Brim Hat, Uniform shirts, sublimated polo, screen-printed polo, nylon drawstring back-sack and sublimated lanyard, drinking water bottle and bum bags."

Interested parties are invited to contact the GOC no later than three days before the closing date ©GOC2023 Facebook

Regarding the supply and delivery of shirts and shorts, there are two options offered, the first being for T-shirts, the second for T-shirt shorts.

Interested parties are invited to contact the GOC no later than three days before the closing date with submissions being sent to Chairman, Games Tender Board, National Hosting Authority, Old Sea King Building, Point Cruz, Honiara.

The Games Organising Committee email address is: [email protected].

The 2023 Pacific Games are due to be held at Honiara, Solomon Islands from November 19 to December 2.