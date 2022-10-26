The Minister of Provincial Government, Rolland Seleso, was given an exclusive tour of the all the key sites for next year's Pacific Games, due to take place in Honiara in the Solomon Islands.

Accompanied by Ministry officials, provincial Premiers and sports coordinators, Seleso was shown the Solomon Islands National Institute of Sports (SINIS) high-performance centre and the Indonesian Government-funded multi-purpose Futsal Friendship Hall at Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Panatina.

The Chinese-funded sports facilities at KGVI East and KGVI West which includes the multi-purpose hall, new track and field facilities, hockey pitch, the Aquatic Centre and the main stadium which will host the Opening Ceremony were additionally inspected.

The delegation also visited the new Solomon Islands Football Federation Academy site at the old Taiwan farm and the SINU dormitories at the Kukum campus currently being constructed by Jiangsu Provincial Construction, which is expected to accommodate athletes during the Games.

Also present on the tour was the Chinese ambassador to Solomon Islands, Li Ming.

The sports coordinator for Malaita Province, Eddie Omokirio, said the visit gave him a better perspective of the effort and work put into the Games preparations by the Government to ensure that the Solomon Islands comes out as one of the best host nations of the Pacific Games.

A delegation led by Minister of Provincial Government Rolland Seleso was given a briefing and then a tour of the all the key sites for next year’s Pacific Games ©Facebook/Sol2023

It has never staged the multi-sport event before.

"I would like to thank the Solomon Islands Government, the office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and people working behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to host the 2023 Pacific Games," Omokirio said.

"On behalf of my delegation I value the fact that you have invited us to witness first-hand the progress of the preparatory work and we will truly return with our spirits held high."

Earlier in the day-long activities organised by National Hosting Authority there was a detailed briefing of the Games preparations at the SINIS conference room.

Topics covered included current progress and activities being implemented by the National Hosting Authority, the Games Organising Committee and the Games Facilities Committee, the integration of Government services and the current preparation of athletes at the SINIS high-performance centre, fully funded by Solomon Islands Government.



The briefing was led by Jimmy Rodgers, who chairs the National Hosting Authority and is secretary to the Prime Minister.