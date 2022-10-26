The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is venturing into mobile gaming and has launched the title FIH Hockey Manager along with Gold Town Games (GTG).

FIH Hockey Manager, free to download for Android and iOS phones, includes the opportunity to play matches against live opponents online.

It is the FIH's first foray into mobile gaming and is released 17 months after the FIH entered into a five-year deal with GTG.

"The launch of the FIH Hockey Manager game marks another milestone in the expansion of our digital offer for fans," FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said.

"I invite all hockey fans to enjoy playing this exciting game, which is a first of its kind from FIH.

"I also hope that many other gamers will become new hockey fans, thanks to this opportunity.

"I'd like to extend our sincerest thanks to our partner Gold Town Games for having developed such a fun, engaging and brilliant game!"

Users are responsible for everything from team tactics to stadium development in FIH Hockey Manager ©Getty Images

Game features include setting up a team's tactics, plus the scouting and trading of players.

Users can additionally customise their team's stadium, academy and training facilities.

Online leagues and competitions with friends can be entered.

"Without the FIH expert input on the finer nuances of the sport, we would be nowhere close to where the product is at today, in terms of realism and feel," GTG head of publishing Thomas Jonasson added.

"We hope the game will bring lots of fun to hockey fans."

The World Baseball Softball Confederation and International Modern Pentathlon Union are other global governing bodies to have recently launched mobile games, while the FIH Hockey Manager concept bears similarities to successful Football Manager franchise.