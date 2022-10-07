Solomon Islands athletes hungry for home success at the 2023 Pacific Games could secure bags of rice in recognition for their performances.

The Solomon Islands National Institute of Sport (SINIS) high-performance project has struck a sponsorship deal with rice producer Solrais.

As part of the agreement that runs until December 2023, Solrais has pledged to provide and deliver two 20-kilogram bags of rice to the winner of the male and female SINIS Athlete of the Month Scheme.

The prize winners are also expected to receive two t-shirts and backpacks.

Other initiatives include the SINIS Snack Pack Scheme and SINIS Corporate Partnership with a commitment for further sacks of rice to be sent out.

The SINIS claimed that the partnership aimed to "equip and empower national athletes to thrive" at the 2023 Pacific Games.

"On behalf of the athletes and staff, we are extremely grateful for Solrais and the amazing team for supporting us in this regard," said Aaron Alsop, executive director at SINIS.

The Solomon Islands are set to stage the Pacific Games for the first time next year ©Facebook/Sol2023

"We are able now to support the athletes with a range of programmes we do particularly where we focus on their health and nutrition.

"We know that there's a huge commitment and sacrifice for them to train and put their bodies through the hard work that they do and to be able to support them with the brand that the country loves as a stable food in our diet and is something that we're very grateful for Solrais to see that vision we are trying to do with each of our programs and services."

James Bradford, country manager for Solrais, added: "It's extremely exciting for us to be invited and discuss the potential partnership with SINIS because that’s the next level.

"We usually support sports at the grassroots level, which is great because it gets people and communities to get exposed when they pursuing their career where they can excel with the opportunity with these programs and services provided at SINIS.

"We are excited to be sponsoring through this partnership, and look forward to working closely more in the future and see athletes develop."

The Solomon Islands are set to stage the Pacific Games for the first time from November 19 to December 2 next year.