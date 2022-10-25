Status of Russian and Belarusian athletes to be decided at FIE Congress

A decision regarding athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus is set to be made at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Congress next month in Lausanne.

The event, scheduled to take place on November 26 in the Swiss city, is not expected to be attended by the organisation's stepped-aside President Alisher Usmanov.

Ratification of the Executive Committee's decision to appoint Emmanuel Katsiadakis Interim President is on the agenda.

The agenda's 12th item is "Decisions regarding athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus".

At present, athletes from Russia and Belarus are excluded from FIE competitions because of the war in Ukraine, in accordance with an International Olympic Committee recommendation.

Fencing is among the Olympic sports impacted most by the war in Ukraine, with the FIE President stepping aside as a consequence and the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) President being deposed.

Uzbek-born Russian billionaire Usmanov was placed on the European Union's sanctions list following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Official Journal of the European Union described Usmanov as a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin."

The sanctions included an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities, as well as a travel ban to prevent Usmanov from entering or transiting through EU territory.

Usmanov has also been sanction by the United Kingdom and United States.

Alisher Usmanov, left, stepped aside as FIE President after being placed on the European Union's sanction list ©Getty Images

The 69-year-old is estimated to be worth $12 billion (£10.5 billion/€12.1 billion) by Forbes and was re-elected for a fourth term as President of the FIE last November.

Last month, Usmanov was the target of a German police raid as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion and a breach of the sanctions.

Authorities raided 24 properties said to be linked to Usmanov in four states - Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg - with 250 officers involved in the operation.

Representatives for Usmanov denied the allegations, describing them as "baseless and defamatory".

The EFC had been led by Stanislav Pozdnyakov - also the Russian Olympic Committee President - but his actions in the wake of the war led to 37 of the EFC's 43 National Federations voting to remove Pozdnyakov.

At the FIE Congress, prior to the decision on Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, the ratification of new members, financial reports, the 2023 budget, and a report from the Executive Committee are also expected.

A vote will then take place to award the 2024 Junior and Cadet World Championships before a call for candidatures for the 2025 and 2026 World Championships.