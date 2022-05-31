Stanislav Pozdnyakov has been removed from his position as European Fencing Confederation (EFC) President at an Extraordinary Congress.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President confirmed the news in a post on Telegram.

"The Extraordinary Congress of the European Fencing Confederation voted for the early termination of my powers as the current EFC President and resigned from my leadership," Pozdnyakov announced.

The EFC then confirmed that 37 of its 54 National Federations attended the Extraordinary Congress, of whom 23 voted in favour of removing Pozdnyakov.

Ten National Federations voted against the motion, while four abstained.

Secretary general Jacek Slupski of Poland has assumed the Presidency until a permanent replacement is elected.

An Extraordinary Congress had been called by the EFC Executive Committee, following its unanimous vote of no confidence in Pozdnyakov in March.

Pozdnyakov had been re-elected as EFC leader in Sochi just last year, but his conduct in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to the no-confidence vote.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist had led the EFC since 2016 and the ROC since 2018.

He has been an outspoken critic of sporting sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion of Ukraine, claiming that they represented "a breakdown of the integrity of the Olympic Movement".

The EFC Executive Committee expressed concern about Stanislav Pozdnyakov's "conflict of interest" with regards to a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes ©Getty Images

Both countries have largely been frozen out of international sport since launching what Moscow describes as a "special military offensive" on February 24.

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) and EFC are among the bodies which have followed an International Olympic Committee recommendation that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus be banned from competing in sports events.

Pozdnyakov hit out at the decision of the Extraordinary Congress, although also offered his thanks and best wishes to the EFC.

"It is sad that the hysteria in Europe has led to a 'culture of cancellation' of everything Russian, even in such a noble sport as fencing," the ROC President wrote.

"In a very short period, much more prominent of my compatriots, who also did not want to 'cancel' Russia in themselves, were subjected to similar attacks.

"Nevertheless, I am grateful to our large European fencing family for these difficult, but very successful six years, during which you entrusted me with the leadership of the Confederation twice.

"I wish all athletes and coaches of the continent good Siberian health and outstanding sports results."

In a remarkable exchange which played out on the EFC website in March, Pozdnyakov claimed that the vote of no confidence "failed" and that "business continues as usual".

Russian oligarch Alisher Usamnov has stepped aside as FIE President having been sanctioned by the European Union ©Getty Images

The EFC Executive Committee hit back, expressing concern about Pozdnyakov's "conflict of interest" in relation to the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, as well as "the arbitration case against the FIE and EFC raised by the Russian Fencing Federation".

It also accused him of showing "disregard" for EFC Executive Committee decisions and failing to seek ratification for decisions taken on behalf of the EFC.

The IOC has not advised International Federations to suspend elected Russian and Belarusian officials.

The International Boxing Association and International Shooting Sport Federation remain led by two Russian officials in Umar Kremlev and Vladimir Lisin, respectively, with the latter ranked by Forbes as his country's richest man.

However, the invasion of Ukraine has also led to Uzbek-born Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov stepping aside as FIE President, having been sanctioned by the European Union.

A statement from Usmanov in March said he opted to "suspend the exercise of my duties as President of the International Fencing Federation effective immediately until justice is restored".

According to the United Nations, at least 4,074 civilians have been killed in the war in Ukraine since February 24, although it is feared the true figure is far higher, and more than 6.8 million people have been forced to flee the country.