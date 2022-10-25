The 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour will involve more meetings than ever before, with 54 events so far included on next year's calendar.

In its eighth season, the World Athletics Indoor Tour will feature seven Gold meetings, starting in Karlsruhe on January 27 and culminating with the final in Birmingham on February 25.

From seven meetings in 2020, the tour has grown to offer 24 in 2021, 33 in 2022 and now 54 in 2023.

The expanded tour broadens the geographical spread of indoor meetings around the world to involve 19 countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

The season also features Silver, Bronze and Challenger meetings.

The scoring disciplines on the World Athletics Indoor Tour rotate each year.

For 2023 the Gold level scoring disciplines will be women's 60 metres, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump and shot put

Men's Gold scoring disciplines are 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump and long jump.

Each athlete's best three results will count towards their overall points score.

The athlete with the most points in each scoring discipline at the end of the tour will be declared the winner and will be awarded a $10,000 (£8,850/€10,100) bonus.

They will also be offered a wildcard entry for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow in 2024.

Each Gold meeting will offer at least $7,000 (£6,200/€7,100) in prize money for each individual discipline on the programme, including $3,000 (£2650/€3050) to the winner.

Silver meetings in the expanded tour will award at least $30,000 (£26,500/€30,500) involving at least $4,000 (£3,500/€4,050) per discipline, and Bronze meetings will offer at least $12,000 (£10,600/€12,150) involving at least $2,500 (£2,200/€2,530) per discipline.

Gender equality will be respected in terms of prize money at all levels.

Karlsruhe in Germany, Boston and New York in the United States, Liévin in France, Spanish capital Madrid, Torun in Poland and Birmingham in Britain are the locations for the seven Gold meetings.