New Zealand Olympians honoured for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 participation with pins

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has honoured 30 Olympians who competed at the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Games.

The athletes were presented with an official NZOC pin which features their unique Olympian number.

Those numbered 1,388 to 1,527 were invited to the ceremony.

NZOC Olympian Commission chair Chantal Brunner awarded the pins and congratulated the athletes for their achievements.

"We know our Olympic athletes help create and define New Zealand's culture and identity," said Brunner.





"Young Kiwis look up to our Olympians and in turn, our Olympians inspire them and create a pathway to their own success - be it in sport, leadership, business, the arts.

"We thank each of you for your contribution, and for the ongoing role you'll play in New Zealand’s society."

New Zealand finished 13th overall on the Tokyo 2020 medals table after winning seven gold, six silver, and seven bronze medals before achieving a 17th-place finish in the Chinese capital with two gold medals and a silver.

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and freestyle skier Nico Porteous' triumphs in Beijing were the country's first-ever Winter Olympic gold medals.

"It's really nice to be here and to share this moment with my family who've really helped me on my journey," said freestyle skier Chloe McMillan, one of those to be given a unique pin.

"It's a great recognition for all the hard work that goes into becoming an Olympian and I'll wear this pin proudly."