Dawson becomes first woman to lead New Zealand Olympic Committee

The 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup supremo Liz Dawson has been elected President of the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC).

Described as an "outstanding advocate for sport and athletes," Dawson is the first woman to hold the office in the 111-year history of the organisation.

"I'm honoured to be taking up this role and look forward to supporting the experienced New Zealand Olympic Committee Board, management and staff, as they create an environment which allows our athletes and teams to excel and make our country proud at both Olympic and Commonwealth Games," Dawson said.

An NZOC Board member for 11 years, Dawson has directed the NZOC Integrity Committee and is a member of the Performance and Remuneration Committee.

She has served on Gender Equity Commissions for both Oceania National Olympic Committees and the Association of National Olympic Committees, while last year, her work was recognised by the International Olympic Committee's Women in Sport Diploma.

Huge Congratulations to Liz Dawson on her historic election as New Zealand Olympic Committee first female President....My best wishes to her. — Brian Anthony Courtenay Lewis (@briaclew) October 12, 2022

Dawson was in charge of organising the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup which took place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was recommended for the role of President by an NZOC appointments panel and elected by the membership at a Special General Assembly in Auckland.

"The organisation has an incredible opportunity as we prepare for Paris 2024, ahead of a host of Games in and around our part of the world, culminating with the Brisbane Games in 2032," Dawson added.

Dawson follows Mike Stanley, a former Olympic rower, who had been President since 2009.

"Mike has been a tireless leader of the organisation, leading it through some challenging times with resolute and clear direction,” Dawson, who formally takes up her post at the beginning of November, insisted.

New NZOC President Liz Dawson with her predecessor Mike Stanley, who steps down at the end of the month ©Getty Images

"I thank Mike for his service and look forward to his ongoing contribution to sport in New Zealand."

Stanley was elected Honorary NZOC President at the Special General Assembly.

Three individuals were meanwhile named as recipients of the New Zealand Olympic Order.

One was 1976 Olympic hockey gold medallist and former IOC member Barry Maister, who also spent time as the NZOC secretary general.

Sports official Simon Wickham - an NZOC Board member between 2005 and 2017 - and weaver Ranui Ngarimu, creator of the cloak worn by New Zealand flagbearers, were also named as recipients of the New Zealand Olympic Order.

The award is made to recognise "outstanding service to the Olympic Movement and/or Commonwealth Sport Movement" in New Zealand.