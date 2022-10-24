Vietnam and Kazakhstan claim last two Asian places at World Esports Championships Finals

Vietnam and Kazakhstan have secured the last two Asian places in the World Esports Championships Finals in Bali with winning performances in the regional qualifiers.

Vietnam claimed top sport in the CS:GO category, and Kazakhstan emerged victorious in Dota 2.

The online qualifiers for this latest International Esports Federation (IESF) event featured players from 15 nations competing in fast-paced CS:GO action, while players from 20 countries went head-to-head in Dota 2.

Vietnam and Kazakhstan have secured the last two Asian places in the World Esports Championships Finals in Bali ©IESF

Last month, Kazakhstan’s PUBG Mobile team also qualified for the Finals.

Malaysia will also compete in Bali after winning the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang online Asian regional qualifiers.

The African and Panam regional qualifiers will continue in October and November before the IESF’s flagship event, due to be held in Bali from December 1 to 12.

This year is expected to be the largest and most geographically diverse instalment of the Finals to date and will once again unite the World Esports family following the recent 2022 World Esports Summit.

A record number of 120 nations are set to compete for a total prize pool of $500,000 (£443,000/€506,500).