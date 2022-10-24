Russian Natalia Antyukh has been stripped of the individual medal she won at the London 2012 Olympics following a ruling by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Antyukh took gold in the women’s 400 metres hurdles at the Games, but has now been stripped of this medal after being found to have used a prohibited substance.

Evidence of this was uncovered from the Laboratory Information Management System database at the World Anti-Doping Agency’s accredited laboratory in Moscow.

Her disqualification from the women’s 400 metres hurdles means that Lashinda Demus of the United States is elevated to the gold medal position, Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic moves up to silver and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica moves up to bronze.

Antyukh was part of the quartet that won silver in the women’s 4x400m relay at London 2012, alongside Yulia Gushchina, Antonina Krivoshapka and Tatyana Firova, although this medal had already been taken away after Krivoshapka tested positive for turinabol.

Antyukh was already serving a four-year sanction for a previous violation, which had seen her results from June 30 2013 to December 31 2015 disqualified.

Antyukh and her team mates had already been disqualified from the women's 4x400 metres relay at London 2012 following Antonina Krivoshapka's disqualification for doping offences ©Getty Images

The latest disqualification of results, for the period from July 15 2012 to June 29 2013, covers when Antyukh competed at London 2012.

The silver and bronze medals at the Athens 2004 Olympics won by Antyukh in the 4x400m relay and 400 metres are not affected.

Antyukh was given a four-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last year for previous doping offences, meaning she is banned until 2025.

So far 14 gold medallists from London 2012 have been banned for doping, including six Russians.

More than 130 athletes have been banned from London 2012 for doping offences.