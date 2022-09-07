The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board is poised to stage its fifth meeting of the year here tomorrow and on Friday (September 9), with an update on Paris 2024 set to be provided.

This two-day gathering is due to be held in a hybrid format, with Executive Board members either travelling here to the Swiss city of Lausanne to attend at Olympic House, or joining online.

Reports on the activities of the Coordination Commissions and Organising Committees of six forthcoming multi-sport events under the IOC's authority are on tomorrow's agenda.

Paris 2024 has faced growing budget and security concerns, but IOC Coordination Commission chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant claimed it was "reassured" by a recent visit to the French capital.

Bans on Russia and Belarus from international sport events implemented by the majority of International Federations following recommendations from the IOC have been drawn increasingly into focus, with some sports having already begun qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

It is now more than six months since the IOC called for the exclusion of athletes and officials from both countries due to the invasion of Ukraine, and although President Thomas Bach and several international sports bodies have sought to frame this move as a "protective measure", there has been little sign of the recommendations being lifted.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and NOC of the Republic of Belarus have avoided direct sanctions, and Bach has also argued "we cannot sanction someone just because of the passport that they hold."

The ROC has claimed the IOC’s recommendations "grossly violate" the principles of the Olympic Movement, and Russia's two-time ice hockey gold medallist and former Sports Minister Viacheslav Fetisov has led a recent appeal to Bach to justify the decision.

The last Executive Board meeting was held remotely, with the International Boxing Association (IBA) stripped of its rights to organise the Olympic boxing tournament at Paris 2024 in the headline decision.

Chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant said the IOC Paris 2024 Coordination Commission was "reassured" after its recent visit to the French capital, despite mounting budgetary concerns ©Getty Images

Boxing is one of three sports whose Olympic place is at risk from Los Angeles 2028, having been left off the initial programme along with modern pentathlon and weightlifting.

A report on the activities of the Los Angeles 2028 Coordination Commission and Organising Committee is also set to be heard tomorrow.

IBA is set to hold an Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan later this month to decide whether to re-run its Presidential election, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Boris van der Vorst should not have been ruled out of the initial contest in Istanbul, which went on to be won unopposed by Umar Kremlev.

Tests of the obstacle discipline have been held by the International Modern Pentathlon Union as part of its controversial move to replace riding, while the International Weightlifting Federation has a new President in Mohamed Jalood, who was elected in June.

For the next Winter Olympics, the Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee is undergoing a period of uncertainty, with a new chief executive expected to replace Vincenzo Novari after this month's Italian general election amid wider changes to the governance structure.

Updates on the Brisbane 2032 Summer Olympics, Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games are also due to be provided to the Executive Board tomorrow.

The first day of the meeting is set to be the busiest, with the Coordination Commission and Organising Committee activity reports one of nine items on the agenda.

The two-day IOC Executive Board meeting is due to be held at Olympic House in Lausanne, although some members will join online ©IOC/Greg Martin

German official Bach is due to start proceedings with a welcome followed by a report, before separate reports are delivered on Summer and Winter International Federations.

A crucial update on National Olympic Committees is scheduled to follow, then a report from the athletes is set to be provided before the activities of the IOC's Finance and Ethics Commissions are discussed.

Discussions on the activities of the IOC administration are set to conclude tomorrow's business.

The Executive Board meeting is then scheduled to continue on Friday (September 9), with three items on the agenda.

These cover the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 strategic plan, an audience and insights report into the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and any miscellaneous items.

The Executive Board meeting follows the notable publication of a much-delayed United Nations report on "serious human rights violations {that} have been committed" in the Xinjiang region of China against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

Human rights concerns dominated the build-up to the Games in the Chinese capital.

The IOC reacted to the publication of the report by commenting that it had "taken note" of its findings, while insisting that "all obligations in the host city contract were met" for Beijing 2022.

Following this gathering in Lausanne, the IOC Executive Board's final meeting of the year is due to be held in the Swiss city from December 5 to 7, when it is aiming to make a decision on entering a targeted dialogue with a potential host for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.