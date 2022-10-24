Multiple Paralympic champion Vicente Javier Torres Ramis has opened an exhibition as part of his new project aimed at familiarising people with Para sports.

The Spaniard’s initiative called Espai Xavi Torres by Fundacion Mallorca Integra focuses on inclusion through exhibits and workshops for children.

Photos, videos and memorabilia from Torres' three-decade-long swimming career can be seen at the exhibition in Mallorca.

"During these more than 30 years, I have been fortunate to have very important support from all of my fellow citizens," said the 48-year-old.

"I believe it is our responsibility and obligation to return all that love to our environment."

Launched in 2022, Espai Xavi Torres is home to medals, swimwear and uniforms, among other items.

"Espai Xavi Torres is home to all of the relevant objects from my sports career that will make it possible to make the capabilities of people with functional diversity visible, learn about some of the challenges we face daily and transmit values associated with practising sports," he said.

"The most important thing for me and for the foundation is that everyone who visits Espai Xavi Torres takes home a message of respect for diversity and equal opportunities for all."

Torres won five Paralympic gold medals in his career and is one of the most decorated Paralympians from Spain.

He was born with a limb deficiency and wants people to "respect diversity and equal opportunities" through his foundation.

"I am one of those who believe that it is essential to have many experiences and sport is full of them.

"Through all these experiences we can get to know ourselves and also those around us.

"From that knowledge it is easier to love ourselves as we are and do the same with others."