Chinese Tokyo 2020 champion Liu Shiwen highlights a list of 23 candidates for the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Athletes' Commission which was unveiled by the governing body today.

A campaigning period is now open as applicants vie for one of the 10 places on the Commission which carry a term time of four years.

Voting is scheduled to take place from November 7 to 13 before the successful candidates are announced on November 14.

There are eight positions for athletes who have competed in at least one World Championships or World Team Championships since 2014.

Each continent with a member federation - Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and the Americas - is eligible for at least one representative, with a requirement for both genders to be represented.

The other two places are reserved for Para athletes, one that plays in a standing classification and one wheelchair competitor.

They must have competed in at least one edition of the organisation's Para World Championships since 2014.

The registration period for wheelchair athlete candidates is set to be extended by one week.

Following the election results, all members of the Athletes' Commission will be invited to the inaugural ITTF Summit, set to take place from December 4 to 6 in Amman.

At the event, the Commission will elect two chairs to sit on the ITTF Executive Committee.

For the first time the two chairs will be a man and a woman to ensure gender equality.

Liu is joined by compatriot and Para athlete Zhao Shuai.

Zhao is one of four Para athletes campaigning, along with The Netherlands Kelly van Zon, Spaniard Alberto Seoane and Fatemah Mohammadi of Iran.