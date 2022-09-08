The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has re-appointed Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz to manage its men's team at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mehdi Taj was elected as FFIRI President last month, returning to the leadership position he held from 2016 to 2019.

Taj had promised to bring back Queiroz for a second spell with Iran's national team, having previously led the teams during the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

That was despite a saga involving Croatian Dragan Skočić in July, in which he was re-hired one week after being sacked as manager due to backlash from fans.

In a statement, the FFIRI said it had chosen Queiroz as the national team's head coach, and thanked Skočić for his efforts.

Skočić comfortably guided Iran to their third consecutive World Cup appearance after being appointed in 2020, but Queiroz remains a popular figure in the country.

His first spell in charge ended after an Asian Cup semi-final defeat to Japan in 2019, and Queiroz has since led the Colombian and Egyptian national teams.

Colombia sacked Queiroz in December 2020 after a disappointing run of World Cup qualifying results, culminating in a 6-1 defeat by Ecuador, and they went on to miss out on a place in Qatar.

Queiroz took over the Egyptian national team in September 2021, guiding them to the Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this year, where they lost on penalties to Senegal.

There was further penalty shootout heartbreak for Queiroz's team against Senegal in March in a World Cup qualifying playoff.

Iran competed in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups under the leadership of Carlos Queiroz ©Getty Images

After 1-1 draw on aggregate, Egypt were controversially beaten 3-1 on penalties in Dakar, with star player Mohamed Salah among those to miss after laser pointers were fired in the direction of visiting players.

The result sent Senegal to the World Cup and meant Egypt missed out, and Queiroz left by mutual consent in April.

However, he is now set to lead a team at a World Cup, with Iran set to play their first match against England in Group B on November 21 before facing Wales and the United States.

Qatar 2022 is set to be Iran's sixth World Cup, and the country picked up only a second win at the tournament against Morocco at Russia 2018 before exiting the group at the expense of Spain and Portugal.

Queiroz previously managed his native Portugal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He also guided South Africa to the 2002 World Cup, but resigned before the tournament due to a fall-out with the South African Football Association.

The Russian Football Union has this week announced a controversial friendly against Iran set to be played in November, despite Russia being banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions.

FIFA had faced calls from the campaign group United for Navid earlier this year to suspend Iran and prevent the country from participating at the World Cup, after videos on social media appeared to show women being unable to enter the Imam Reza Stadium for a qualifier versus Lebanon.