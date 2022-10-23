Olympic bronze medallist Matt Antoine has been appointed as the new skeleton head coach of performance at USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS), bringing two Games' worth of experience to the role.

Regarded as one of the country's best skeleton athletes this century, Antoine finished third at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in the men's event before placing 11th four years later at Pyeongchang 2018.

He soon retired afterwards in the same year.

"We are thrilled that Matt is returning to the team," said USABS chief executive Aron McGuire.

"Matt set the standard for excellence when he competed, and he consistently surpassed those standards season after season.

"After a couple of years away from the ice, we are so excited to welcome him back."

When he claimed bronze in 2014, he was the first American men's athlete to step on the podium at the Games since Jim Shea Jr. claimed the gold medal at Salt Lake City 2002.

Matt Antoine was an Olympic bronze medallist during his career ©Getty Images

He was named in seven World Championships teams and won nine International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup medals too during his career.

"With a rejuvenated passion to be involved again, I’m excited to be back with Team USA," said Antoine.

"The programme has a lot of potential to build a winning model and return to the podium in the coming years.

"We have a lot of work ahead, but with the right people in place and athletes ready to get to work, I'm confident we will get there."

He spent two years working as a development coach - prior to welcoming a child with his wife - before taking his new role.

The US team is to get its 2022-2023 season underway at the IBSF World Cup next month in Whistler, before heading to Park City Utah.