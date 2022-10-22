Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has disputed International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach's "delusional" speech on Russia and Belarus at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly here.

Bach outlined the IOC stance on both nations, which have been largely frozen out of the international sport since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

The ANOC General Assembly decided by acclamation to fully endorse the speech at the conclusion of the second day of the event.

The IOC President claimed that the organisation has been faced with an "unsolvable dilemma" in its decision to take "protective measures" by recommending that International Federations exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions.

However, the IOC's recommendations do not cover the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) or National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus, and Bach dismissed criticism from some nations with regards to their presence at the ANOC General Assembly in Seoul, urging National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark President Hans Natorp to "respect the clear majority" when he objected.

In a statement issued through Twitter, Heraskevych - who famously displayed a banner calling for "No war in Ukraine" during competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics shortly prior to Russia's invasion and has previously called for Russian athletes to be outright banned from all sports - took issue with six comments made by Bach.

Bach said that "this war has not been started by the Russian people", but Heraskevych disputed this by declaring "it was the Russians who staged the genocide of Ukrainians in Ukraine", and that Vladimir Putin's Government enjoyed support from "the Russian people".

IOC President Thomas Bach's speech on Russia and Belarus at the ANOC General Assembly was approved by members in a resolution ©ANOC

He also questioned Bach's assertion that "this war has not been started by the Russian athletes, the Russian Olympic Committee or the IOC members in Russia", insisting that ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov, athletes fighting in the war in Ukraine and those who gathered at Putin's rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in March could not be excused responsibility.

Heraskevych condemned Bach's claim that "the political world is becoming more and more fragmented, hostile and polarised" by alleging that this amounts to a call for "tolerance of terrorists and their propaganda of war, which is actively supported by Russian sports".

The IOC President warned NOCs that "if we let politics take over sport then tomorrow it will be you", and insisted that the Olympic Movement should resist the "full politicisation of sports".

The Ukrainian athlete argued that this amounted to a position in which "Bach sees as victims Russian athletes and officials who standing on the stage next to Putin", and said that "Russia has violated the Olympic Truce three times".

Heraskevych also referenced the state-sponsored doping programme in Russia, for which it is still under World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions that led to its athletes competing under the ROC banner at Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

Russian and Belarusian officials including ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov were permitted to attend the ANOC General Assembly in Seoul ©ANOC/YouTube

The final statement disputed by Heraskevych was Bach’s insistence that "sanctions can and should only be imposed on those who are responsible for something", citing South Africa’s 28-year exile from international sport during the apartheid era between 1964 and 1992 as a precedent.

Heraskevych also alluded to history in his concluding remarks, likening the situation to Nazi Germany's hosting of the Olympic Games in Berlin in 1936.

"Summarising, I will say that this is another step of the IOC to approve terrorism," he argued.

"All this is very reminiscent of the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin," Heraskevych continued.

"Then, after the end of the WWII, in 1946, the IOC admitted its mistake and apologised, but as we can see, the IOC doesn't learn from its mistakes and repeats them again."